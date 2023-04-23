Smoke alarm installation and education

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, many homes in the Cape Fear were visited by the Cape Fear Chapter of The American Red Cross.

In Wilmington, chapter volunteers and New Hanover County Fire and Rescue partnered together to install hundreds of smoke alarms within houses of the King’s Grant Community.

The chapter’s goal was to both equip houses with smoke alarms and provide home fire safety education.

This “Sound the Alarm” campaign has installed over 2.5 million smoke alarms since 2014.

Regional Disaster Officer for Eastern North Carolina, Katie Sherk, said the chapter and the New Hanover County Fire and Rescue collaborated on this project to hopefully save lives.

Sherk said, “That education piece is so important because what we do is we provide different home fire safety tips — things to do, not do, in your kitchen — or around your home. To ensure and help mitigate against a home fire. And more importantly, do they have a plan to get out of their home quickly?”

Sherk added that something as simple as being educated on home fire safety can go a long way and even save you or your loved one’s lives.