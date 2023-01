Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

Smoke seen from a controlled burn near Leland (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn.

Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area.

Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next several days.