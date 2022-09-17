Sokoto House Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit wrap-up 2nd day

Sunday last day to attend summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Sokoto House wrapped up the second day of their Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit Saturday.

The event is a way for the community to learn from each other.

The three-day event kicked off Friday with a dedication ceremony, an art and cultural showcase, and a free concert.

“We had some spoken word, we had some hip hop artists, some conscience hip hop artists that are coming out, spreading a different message than normally what we hear on the airwaves,” said Sokoto House Community Health worker Brandon Cagel

Saturday was all about education through understanding, according to Cagel.

“All the community health workers here at Sokoto House have very valuable lived experiences that we want to be able to connect with others and showcase,” he said.

The summit’s purpose is to unite, educate and help create trust within the community.

According to Sokoto House Executive Director Abdul Hafeedh bin Abdullah, the teaching methods used apply to people of all walks of life, race and health disparities impact everyone.

“The same model we’re using here is for everybody,” he said. “You have the people that it’s being done to, or the actual person that is actually doing it, but you actually have the people that’s actually witnessing it.”

Kye Gardner works in health care and attended the summit to gain more knowledge

“Whether you’ve experienced being unhoused, or substance use or behavioral health crisis, it doesn’t discriminate, at all,” he said.

Organizers say knowledge is not meant to hoard but to share.

“So being that we can provide that information to individuals being able to provide a space for individuals to come and learn and develop their minds is very integral to the space, said Cagel.

Sunday is the last day of the three-day event, which starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., the event itinerary can be found here.

The Sokoto House offers access to youth and family advocacy, family food support, and workforce development, their efforts are based on donations.

To help fund the Sokoto House operation click here, more information can be found here.