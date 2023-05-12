Sokoto House hosts “Children not Criminals” event in response to New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two teens have been detained in the last three weeks, after two guns were found in Ashley High School.

The balance between school safety and student dignity is inspiring discussion.

During a press conference following the second incident last week — New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Doctor Charles Foust said the district would begin taking a more “aggressive approach” including using search dogs and adding more of a police presence to campuses.

Thursday night at Sokoto House in Wilmington, most of the nearly two dozen people involved in a discussion about the new moves said — that’s not the answer.

Some would like schools to increase the number of counselors available to students, in order to combat why students, feel the need to bring guns to school in the first place.

Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, Event Organizer, said, “Less guns, handcuffs and gavels, right? And more connections, counseling and emotional and psychological support.”

Abdullah said he and the six other organizers behind this event look forward to continuing sharing their message.