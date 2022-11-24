Sokoto House hosts community unity dinner

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about food, music, and socializing at the Sokoto House in Wilmington.

Director of Helping Others Proceed Effectively (H.O.P.E.) Brenda Galloway organized a community unity dinner meant to create a safe space for community members to hang out and relax.

The get-together also gave people a chance to see each other again and catch up.

Members of Sokoto House, as well as volunteers prepared foods like yams, turkey, macaroni and cheese, curry chicken, and desserts.

According to Pastors Reginald and Arlene Robinson, the get-together is important to unify the community and to show inclusivity.

“We are trying to touch those who don’t usually get touched,” he said. “And so we are just trying to show them love and that there is a place that they can come or refuge place.”

“Amen, and we love doing this,” said Arlene Robinson. “This is what ministry is all about, reaching out to those that don’t have and giving them love, fellowship, and food.”

The Sokoto House will host their next free community market on December 16, 17, and 18.

The open market will have donated goods free to community members, the event is sort of like a big yard sale where all items are free.

More information can be found here.