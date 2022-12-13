South Carolina considering in-state college tuition rates to bordering states, including NC

South Carolina is proposing a plan to offer in-state tuition to bordering states as well (Photo: Pexels)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — A South Carolina state representative is looking out for North Carolina college students.

Tim McGinnis has proposed a bill that would allow a limited number of out-of-state students in states bordering South Carolina to receive the in-state tuition rate.

The bill caps the number of out-of-state students who could receive the in-state tuition rate at 250 students per school.

The schools would be responsible for how they would make up for the lost revenue, with no state money making up the difference.

Francis Marion University requested McGinnis propose the bill, and Coastal Carolina University, Winthrop, Horry-Georgetown Technical College and some USC branch campuses have agreed to participate.

If passed, the bill would go into effect for the 2024-25 school year and initially last for only five years.