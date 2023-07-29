South Carolina will now require education course for future boaters

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed a new boating safety regulations bill to make waters safer for all.

Officials said starting August 18, boaters born after July 1, 2007, will be required to pass an approved boater education course before operating a boat, jet ski, or specialty prop-craft powered by a 10 HP motor or more.

Last year more boat crashes in South Carolina were caused by excessive speed, driver inattention, or driver inexperience than any other cause except weather.

Advocates say a new state law will make the water safer and save lives.

“That’s what this boater safety bill is about: enjoyment afloat and safety afloat. I pray that’ll be the result, and I’m confident that’ll be the result,” Sen. Chip Campsen said.

McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing Thursday to mark the new law joined by more than a dozen families of South Carolina boat crash victims – many of whom had advocated for its passage.

“This new law will make a better educated boater, a better informed boating public, and we do believe, at the Department of Natural Resources and our friends here assembled, that an educated boater is a safer boater,” Dept. Of Natural Resources Director Robert Boyles said.

Officers will allow boaters a grace period while people learn about the new law, but once enforced, a violation comes with a fine between $50 and $300.

Exceptions for the new law include people born before July 1, 2007, anyone with a U.S. Coast Guard license or merchant mariner credential, a nonresident with an equivalent boating safety credential from another state, anyone operating a rental boat with a temporary rental safety certificate, or someone accompanied by a qualified boater over the age of 18.