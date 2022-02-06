South Carolina woman wins lottery during lunch break and heads to work

A South Carolina woman was excited to win $300,000 on her lunch break but cut her celebration short when she had to go to work.

Scratch offs (Photo: WWAY)

A South Carolina woman was excited to win $300,000 on her lunch break but cut her celebration short when she had to go to work.

“I had to go to work,” she said. “I’m still working.”

The woman bought the winning lottery ticket from The Market on Main on East Main Street in Harleyville.

Read the full story from WPDE.