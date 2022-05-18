South Columbus High School altercation between students leads to investigation

(Photo: WWAY)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — An altercation between two male students occurred at South Columbus High School during lunch.

The altercation between the students became physical, requiring the School Resource Officer to intervene.

The School Resource Officer escorted the juvenile out of the cafeteria to ensure each students’ safety.

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene received a message that the student’s mother called the office concerning the incident.

She expressed concerns about the School Resource Officer’s interaction with her son.

Greene requested that the NCSBI initiate an investigation.

This is normal procedure when a law enforcement officer utilizes use of force in the performance of his duties, and the use of force is questioned.

This procedure allows for due process and transparency, ensuring that an unbiased and thorough investigation is completed.

The NCSBI will collect information and present the factual evidence collected to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Additionally, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal investigation to ensure proper policy and procedures were followed.

The School Resource Officer has been removed from his assignment and is on administrative duties while the investigation is carried out.