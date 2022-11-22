Southeastern Community College awarded $25,000 to support workforce efforts

Southeastern Community College has received a large donation (Photo: SCC)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Southeastern Community College $25,000 to support workforce and economic efforts through their Agribusiness Technology program.

The Agribusiness Technology program at SCC has big plans to develop a new state-of-the-art greenhouse that will make way for advancing agriculture, horticulture, and animal science research, according to a press release.

“We are so grateful to have Duke Energy supporting Southeastern Community College,” SCC President Dr. Chris English said. “They are supporting our mission of workforce development in Columbus County. Their partnership is extremely valuable to our student success and the counties economic growth.”

The Agribusiness Technology program has both degree, diploma, and certificate options. Students interested in enrolling in the Agribusiness Technology program can contact Student Services at (910) 642-7141.