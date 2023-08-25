Southport announces return of Thursday Night Concert Series

City of Southport (Photo: WWAY NEWS)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY ) — Southport’s Thursday Nigh Concert Series is back.

The series will run from August 31st through November 16th at the Franklin Square Park stage.

The outdoor musical experiences are free all season.

Organizers says whether you’re a fan of big bands, classic rock, bluegrass, or country, there’s something for everyone. The concerts will be open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, chairs, and their dancing shoes to make the most of the lively atmosphere.