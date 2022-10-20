Southport appoints Interim City Manager

Bonnie Therrien has been named the Interim City Manager of Southport (Photo: City of Southport)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager.

She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove.

According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13 years as a Town Manager in the towns of Berlin, Connecticut for seven years and Wethersfield, Connecticut for six years, respectively.

Therrien has 30 years of experience overall in municipal government. Her previous roles included Assistant City Manager of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and City Administrator of O’Fallon, Missouri.

Therrien lives in Brunswick County, is familiar with Southport, and says she is excited about the opportunity to work for Southport and its citizens.

Therrien will begin her role as Interim City Manager on November 1st.