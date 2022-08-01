Southport city leaders are in agreement to reject the Indigo Phase II proposal

Southport, NC (WWAY)– The Southport planning board has rejected the Phase II proposal for the Indigo Plantation unanimously.

Indigo Plantation is a proposed new development by Bald Head Island limited and developing partners which would bring roughly five hundred new homes to the area. a project this size would nearly double the population of Southport, which locals think would not help preserve the historic charm of the city.

Southport Mayor, Jo Pat Hatem discussed the impact of the project.

“Traffic would be a big problem. Environmental of course. Architecturally. And then impactful on the infrastructure.”

The planning board determined that the project does not add value to the health, safety or welfare of Southport and its residents.