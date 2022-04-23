Southport commemorates historic African-American cemetery’s designation on the National Register of Historic Places

John N. Smith Cemetery plaque unveiled as a place on the National Register of Historic Places April 23, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) —Many people gathered at the largest African-American cemetery in Brunswick County, to witness the unveiling of a plaque commemorating its designation on the National Register of Historic Places.

The John N. Smith Cemetery is an historic African-American cemetery in Southport, that was established in 1880. The cemetery is the burial site for more than 1725 African-Americans, including those who were enslaved, farmers, teachers, business owners, and veterans dating back to the civil war.

The John N. Smith Cemetery restoration and preservation committee maintains the cemetery, and Chairwoman Judy Gordon said its designation on the National Register of Historic Places highlights the history and contributions of the black community in Southport and the surrounding area.

“I think it will make more people interested in the African-American history, because of so many people that did not even know that the cemetery existed,” Judy Gordon, John N. Smith Cemetery Restoration and Preservation committee chairwoman.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation.

The National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program that supports public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.