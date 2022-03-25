Southport discusses major development, “Project Indigo”

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, developers of a nearly half a billion dollar plan for a portion of Southport answered questions Thursday and showed the community its plans for the region.

Project Indigo has been in the works since 2020. If approved, it would develop nearly 350 acres and build more than 1,500 homes, as well as retail spaces and green space.

The land sits partially within Southport’s border, and developers from Bald Head Limited and East West Partners are making their case for the city to annex that land and zone it as mixed use.

The community would feature a variety of different houses, making space for Dosher Memorial Hospital to expand, making the area walkable, and creating parks for the community to enjoy.

“This is the largest and most impactful development project that Southport has seen since the first 100 lots in 1792,” said Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem.

Bald Head Limited representatives have also funded studies on Southport’s sewer and traffic. If the project is built, they plan to upgrade all sewer in the region, helping to make necessary adjustments to infrastructure.