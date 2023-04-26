Southport fire crews practice rescuing medical patients from top of Oak Island Lighthouse

Crews with the Southport Fire Department recently practiced rescuing a medical patient from the Oak Island Lighthouse (Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Medical incidents don’t always occur in easy-to-access places.

With that in mind, crews with the Southport Fire Department recently took part in rescue training from the top of Oak Island Lighthouse.

The scenario involved two medical patients being trapped at the top of the 153-foot landmark. Both patients had to be stabilized, immobilized and packaged, then lowered to crews on the ground, through ropes and mechanical advantages.

14 members participated in the drill.