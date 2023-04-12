Southport Fire Department conducts emergency training at Dosher Memorial Hospital

Members of the Southport Fire Department recently took part in training at Dosher Hospital (Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department took part in emergency training at Dosher Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Crews received a detailed tour of the hospital from ‘top to bottom’, discussing critical areas should an emergency arise.

Additional training sessions will take place at Tara Bella and Southport Rehabilitation Center.

Crews say training like this will prepare them for any situation they may face in the future.