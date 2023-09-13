Southport Fire Department introduce ‘Community Connect’, aimed to save lives in emergencies

The Southport Fire Department is looking to use a new program to save lives (Photo: Southport Fire Department/Facebook/2016)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A new program is hoping to use community information to save lives in the event of an emergency.

The Southport Fire Department free module called ‘Community Connect’ is allowing citizens to share information about their homes which could help firefighters tackle a blaze in a safer manner.

You can register any special needs, hazards associated with your home (such as LP or Natural Gas), information about your medications and also about your pets.

Officials say all this information will be kept confidential and only used in the unlikely event of a fire or medical emergency.

To register, click HERE.