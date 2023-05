Southport Fire Department responds to Walgreens refrigerator fire

Crews responded to a fire inside a Southport Walgreens Thursday evening (Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Crews with the Southport Fire Department responded to a fire at Walgreens Thursday evening.

When crews arrived to the Supply Road store around 10:15 p.m., they found smoke and fire inside.

The fire was contained to a refrigerator unit.

No injuries were reported.