Southport Fire to celebrate 100th anniversary of Model T firetruck

(Photo: Southport Fire Department/Facebook/2016)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Saturday, April 2nd, the City of Southport Fire Department is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Model T firetruck.

Everyone is invited to come and join in on the celebration, the department plans to kick-off the day at the opening ceremony which will start at 10am at Waterfront Park, where the Southport Historical Society will fire “Thor” on the Ft. Johnston Garrison lawn.

The Back Porch Rockers will be providing the music for the event, there will be hot dogs for sale, and bounce-houses will be set up for children to play in.

The Cape Fear Cruisers will be in force for a car show with over 200 cars. They’ll be joined by other Model T and Model A’s, and several vintage police vehicles will be brought in from Wilmington, Virginia, and the NC Highway Patrol.

Later in the afternoon, the vintage car show awards and the closing ceremony will be held.

This event culminates at 4:00 pm with a big parade that will begin at the waterfront and head up Howe Street to the Fire Headquarters where cake and punch will be served.