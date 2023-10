Southport Fire Department wearing pink badges to support Breast Cancer Awareness month

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Southport Fire Department are commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness month.

They’re wearing pink badges and pink shirts to show their support all month long.

“Schedule your exam today, early detection is the key to survival,” the Department said on Facebook.