Southport gearing up for the NC 4th of July Festival

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — As July 4th approaches, the city of Southport is preparing for its’ Independence Day celebrations.

This year’s events begin on Friday, June 30 and end with a fireworks celebration on the night of July 4th.

The festival will also be welcoming back a Naturalization Ceremony.

Southport’s first recorded 4th of July Festival dates back to 1795.

“It truly is Southport’s way of saying ‘we love America’,” Randy Jones, NC 4th of July Festival Chairman, said.

Jones said Southport has been gearing up for the festival for months and they’re looking forward to everyone stopping by to help celebrate the Nation’s birthday.