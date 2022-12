Southport giving away free mulch

File image of Southport (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Public Works Department will be hosting a mulch giveaway, free of charge, by appointment only.

A press release from the city says a backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted.

To make an appointment call (910) 457-7935 to set a date and time.