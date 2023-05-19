Southport holding nightly flag lowering ceremonies beginning on Memorial Day

A flag lowering ceremony is planned for Memorial Day in Southport (Photo: MGN)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport is hosting a flag lowering ceremony on Memorial Day in Waterfront Park.

The ceremony will take place every evening at 7:30 p.m. through September 4th.

As part of this revered tradition, the American flag will be lowered and retired for the evening to pay tribute to our nation’s heroes and express gratitude for their invaluable service.

From May 29th through June 3rd, Southport Police and Fire Department will host the display. From June 11th June 17th, Boy Scout Troop 38 will host the display.