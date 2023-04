Southport NatureFest being held this weekend

Southport is hosting NatureFest (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — An annual Southport event is being held this Saturday.

NatureFest is an environmental education event held in Southport since 2014.

The outdoor event will include free pollinator garden tours, a Fort Fisher Aquarium exhibit with live animals and video education titled How to Co-exist with Wildlife.

Attendees can head to Taylor Field Park to take part in the event.