Southport Police Department attends ‘Kids and Cops’ day

(Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Children at a Kids Camp were treated to a visit from the Southport Police Department on Wednesday.

Detective Ransom led a chat in front of a classroom full of kids for “Kids and Cops” day, teaching them safety tips and what it takes to become a police officer.

Ransom says one of the highlights from the day was showing the children police car operations and running the siren.

The Southport Police Department says they had a great time meeting with the kids.