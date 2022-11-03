Southport Police Department begins ‘Shop with a Cop’ campaign

Southport's Shop with a Cop campaign is returning this holiday season (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s time for the annual Southport Police Department Shop with a Cop campaign.

The December event helps kids receive gifts for the holiday season by going on a shopping spree with a police officer.

Applications to take part in the 2022 campaign are available online, or you can pick one up in person at the Police Department. Participants must live in the 28461 zip code and submit an application by December 9th.

Qualified applicants will received a $100 gift card to shop with an officer on December 17th at the Southport Walmart.

Police say the program is entirely supported by donations. If you would like to sponsor a family, checks can be made out to the Southport Police Department. Just write “Shop with a Cop” in the memo section. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to the Southport Police Department at 1029 N Howe Street.