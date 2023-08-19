Southport Police Department holds National Night Out

Dozens of people came out for the Southport Police Department's National Night Out at Taylor Field Park on Friday, August 18, 2023. PHOTO: WWAY

SOUTHPORT (WWAY) — Dozens of people came out for the Southport Police Department’s National Night Out at Taylor Field Park on Friday.

The department uses the event every year to help build community engagement, trust and relationships with residents. Along with music and games, many young children were having a good time using the speaker in the police cars and seeing how the equipment works.

“The best part is you can see a lot of smiles on faces. We got some kids, young and old, everybody’s here and just the conversation and that’s what’s good. I like to see the smile on folks’ faces,” Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said.