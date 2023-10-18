Southport Police Department investigating a suspicious house fire

Southport firefighters respond to a house fire on Tuesday, October 17th. (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT (WWAY) — Southport Police Department and Fire Department are investigating a “suspicious” house fire that occurred the evening of Tuesday, October 17th. First responders arrived to 1100 North Caswell Avenue at 8:15p.m. to the scene of heavy fire on one structure, and damage to another caused by the heat.

Southport Police Department said that the fire was brought under control within thirty minutes. Investigators remained at the scene after ruling it as “suspicious.”

At this time, all units have been cleared of fire, and both departments are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southport Police Department at (910) 457-7911. Detective Ransom is the case officer. Tips can also be submitted on the City of Southport website.