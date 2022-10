Southport Police host annual ‘Pumpkin Walk’ with local children

Tons of people turned out Thursday morning for Southport's annual Pumpkin Walk (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out in large numbers Thursday morning for Southport’s annual ‘ Pumpkin Walk’.

Police officers say they had a great time with the Southport Baptist school kids, blocking roads and leading them around town.

Kids made their way around Southport to local businesses, receiving candy at each location.

Officers say the kids ended the morning with big smiles and buckets full of sweets.