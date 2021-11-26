Southport Police remind golf cart owners to register vehicles

Must be registered to take part in parades

A golf cart parked in Southport on July 29

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department issuing a friendly reminder to golf cart owners to have their carts registered.

With several holiday parades and activities planned in Southport in the coming weeks, Chief Todd Coring says all owners need to be in compliance.

A city sticker, a NCDMV license plate, or a BCSO inspection sticker are ways to be in compliance.

The city sticker program/ordinance can be found by clicking here.