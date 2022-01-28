Southport releases water and sewer rate increase FAQ

Southport water tower (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (News Release) — The City of Southport has released an informational “Water and Sewer Rate Increase FAQ” to help educate Southport citizens on key information about the increases that will be effective with the February billing. The FAQ can be found here.

Southport Mayor, Joseph P. Hatem stated “I want to thank the Rate Committee and City Staff for making these adjustments to meet the needs of our city for these vital services. I appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our citizens with these rate increases in supporting the financial responsibility for our water and sewer systems.”

What’s Driving the Increase?

Like many other municipalities, Southport purchases water from Brunswick County as a wholesale customer. Beginning January 1, 2022, Brunswick County increased the rate of wholesale water per 1000 gallons by 81.7%. The county’s rate increase is to cover the debt service for the expansion of the Northwest Water Treatment Plant and installation of the Reverse Osmosis System to address the purification of raw water sourced from the Cape Fear River.

The increase in rates also reflects the expansion of the Brunswick County sewer processing facility in Shallotte which will provide Southport with 750K gallons of capacity. Additionally, the new rates are calculated to address critical water/sewer capital improvements within Southport.

Rate Tiers Restructured

The rate tiers for water, sewer, and irrigation are based on usage. These tiers have been restructured to include new usage thresholds. Bills are calculated using the base rate, plus the

rate per 1000 gallons used.

“This action was not taken lightly.” said Southport Alderman Karen Mosteller, a member of the Southport Rate Committee. “We have worked diligently to revise the rate structure in a way that tries to limit the impacts on residents, as much as possible, linking higher usage with higher rates. The Rate Committee will continue to monitor the program on a quarterly basis to make sure the results meet the required expenditures and debt service.”

For more information, please see the Water and Sewer FAQ page, which also includes information on resources for those that need help with their utility bills.