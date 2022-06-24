Southport woman starts wildlife rescue to rehabilitate animals

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — One woman in Brunswick County is working to take care of all God’s creatures, one opossum at a time.

Anna Bolduc is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and runs Bolduc’s Wildlife Rescue in Southport where she takes in injured and orphaned wildlife. She’s licensed to care for small mammals like opossums, squirrels, cottontail rabbits, rats, and mice. Bolduc started about two years ago and she hopes to expand and get her fawn permit soon as well.

Right now, with the help of her husband and kids, she’s currently rehabilitating lots of opossums. Bolduc says she will get calls if someone stumbles upon an injured animal or finds one that’s been hit by a car and discovers its pouch is full of babies.

She’s also caring for Bennett, an opossum that developed metabolic bone disease after being fed a protein-heavy diet that didn’t give him the calcium he needed.

“Their body will compromise but sucking the calcium out of their bones and their bones become brittle and stiff and they end up paralyzed,” Bolduc said. “With little Bennett, it was caught soon enough. So, he’s on the correct diet and should recover fully in the next couple of months.”

Bolduc says MBD can be caused by well-intentioned people who attempt to take in opossums but are not privy to their need for a diet that’s well balanced between calcium, phosphorous, and Vitamin D. While the creatures may be adorable, a lot of research is required to properly care for one. Not to mention, they’re illegal to own as pets in the state of North Carolina.

The furry little creatures are more than just adorable. Opossums can help clear out other pests.

“If you don’t like cockroaches, poisonous snakes, ticks, or even spiders, then you should like the opossum because they pretty much clean that up for you,” Bolduc said.

Bolduc’s Wildlife Rescue is a 501c3 non-profit that relies on donations and community support to continue running. The animal-lover balances life as a full-time mom to two kids and a full-time wildlife rehabilitator, caring for animals and teaching her kids the importance of showing every creature respect along the way.

“We’re Christian and we believe that God put us in charge of the animals and gave us dominion over them and it’s our responsibility to take care of them,” Bolduc said. “That’s the main reason we do it and we also love them. They just all deserve a chance.”

For more information about Bolduc’s Wildlife Rescue, visit their Facebook page.