Spark Academy hosts job fair ahead of October opening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While some schools are back in session, one is working to hire teachers ahead of its opening day.

Spark Academy hosted a job fair on Wednesday evening at its 17th Street campus.

Spark is a school under Beacon Education, which is also the parent organization to GLOW Academy.

It will serve children from six weeks old to five years old.

Leslie King is the academy’s director. She says they are hiring lead teachers, co-teachers, and assistant teachers.

“We’re excited to be able to elevate what is the typical wage for our field,” King said. “We’ll be a year round school, but we will have some typical holidays and so on. We also have a really innovative and fresh curriculum.”

The building is still under construction but staff says it’s on track to open to staff by the end of the month and to students by the beginning of October.

For salary and benefits information, as well as job applications, visit Spark Academy’s website.