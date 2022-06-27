Speed limit lowered on Brunswick County Road

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The speed limit for a section of Seaside Road in Brunswick County has been reduced for safety, according to the NCDOT.

More than 2 miles of the road between U.S. 17 and Old Georgetown Road has been lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph, after the NCDOT installed new signs last week.

After a citizen inquired, the department says they investigated the roadway and its crashes, and based on federal guidelines, determined a reduced speed was warranted to improve safety.