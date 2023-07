Speed limit reduced for some Shallotte roads

The speed limit is slowing down in part of Shallotte (Photo: WWAY)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Drivers will now have to slow down in a part of Shallotte.

Copas Road from the intersection of Village Road to the intersection of Loblolly and Copas is now a 35 mph zone.

This includes the areas of Rivers Edge, Lake Palmer, and Copas Shores.

From Loblolly to Village Point Road is a 45 mph zone, according to officials.