Speed reduced along road in Sunset Beach

The speed limit is being reduced in part of Sunset Beach (Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are being warned to lighten their lead foot in part of Sunset Beach.

The 55 mph speed limit signs have been replaced with 45 mph signs on 179/Old Georgetown Road SW.

Sunset Beach Police Department reminds drivers to keep the change in mind when traveling the route.