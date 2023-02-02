Sponsors needed to help feed students during summer months

Sponsors are needed to help support students who would otherwise go hungry during the summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the nutritious meals and snacks served during the school year through the breakfast, lunch, and afterschool meals programs provided at their schools.

But when school is out of session, North Carolina’s Summer Nutrition Programs helps fill the gap by providing free meals and snacks to children ages 18 and younger who might otherwise go hungry.

The need for sponsoring agencies and sites for Summer Nutrition Programs is at an all-time high, according to a press release.

Schools and community organizations are needed to serve as sponsors for Summer Nutrition Programs this year to help ensure children with limited access to food at home get the nutritious meals they need for optimal growth, development and overall well-being.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt underscored the importance of community partnerships to support students’ nutrition needs during the summer.



“Our goal is to increase the number of community sponsors that can partner with us to help provide reimbursable meals to food-insecure children,” Truitt said. “School and summer meals provide students with essential nutrition needed for growth, development, and learning. Participation in school and Summer Nutrition Programs also provide educational enrichment and support social emotional learning.”

Summer Nutrition Programs are typically located in economically distressed areas to serve the most food-insecure, vulnerable students. Meal sites may be located at schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, medical centers, faith-based facilities, libraries, and other locations. Meals served at all sites must be provided at no charge to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, or disability. Registration and ID are not required.

To learn more about the program and how to help, click HERE.