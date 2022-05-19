St. James American Legion Post 543 to honor the fallen at Memorial Day Ceremony

ST. JAMES, NC (WWAY) – St James American Legion Post 543 will hold their traditional Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30th at 11:00 AM.

Veterans from Post 543 will conduct the ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial at the St. James Town Hall.

The American Legion and Post 543 have a long history of honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

“Each year on Memorial Day, we honor the sacrifice men and women made in defense of our country” said Steve Ratti, Commander of St. James American Legion 543.

Ratti added that “once again this year, we specifically honor the service of fallen St. James-area service members by hosting each of their families at this solemn ceremony. On this Memorial Day, we remember these local Gold Star families who continue to endure the sadness of losing a loved one in defense of our freedoms.”

The ceremony will include presentation of the Colors, and playing of the National Anthem.

A memorial wreath will be placed at the Veterans Memorial followed by the playing of Taps by the bugler and Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

The public is sincerely invited to join the veterans of Post 543 in remembering those who loved our country enough to pay the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of freedom.