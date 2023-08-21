Start your engines: 19th annual car show revs up Brunswick Forest

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A celebration of all things cars was held this weekend in Leland.

The 19th annual Under the Lights Car Show was held Saturday in Brunswick Forest.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the cars. Close to 200 were on display, ranging from classic American muscle cars to European sports cars.

Danny Larson, the owner of an original 1960s-era dragster, says this event is a great way to share special and unique cars.

“There is so many people that have come here from all over the country that have, have project cars in their garages. You don’t see them too often,” Larson said. “They’re usually historic cars, a lot of them are passenger cars for the street. But to have a venue, local in the community where they can bring their cars out, talk about them, what they mean to them, sharing a bit of history and bringing back a lot of memories when they were kids.”

More than 40 trophies were handed out by judges. From Best in Show to Best Paint Job, there was even a Kid’s Choice Award.