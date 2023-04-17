Starting at $400? New apartments could bring lower rents to Wilmington

An apartment complex could be coming to New Hanover County offering cheaper rent prices (Credit: Rental Realities / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As many Cape Fear renters continue to face steep rental rates, one development firm has plans for a new apartment complex in Monkey Junction where rent would average $1,000.

All of the complex’s proposed 54 apartments would be considered income restricted and affordable for those making between 30% and 70% of the area median income.

Rents in the complex, which plans call The Woods at Masonboro, are expected to range from $400 to $1,435, according to Joseph Kass, development manager with South Carolina-based developer NHE Inc.

