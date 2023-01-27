State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor

Debbie Smith will not face any criminal charges for a 2018 land deal (Photo: WWAY)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal.

A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.

The NC Office of the State Auditor launched the investigation after receiving five allegations through its hotline concerning the town.

However, a Friday report says there was “insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution of Mayor Smith”.

This case originated with a request for review from the Elected District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 15, Jonathan David. District Attorney David asked for the state auditor unit to provide an independent review of the underlying facts to determine if criminal charges were warranted against

Smith.

Based on their review, no criminal charges should be pursued against Smith at this time.

Full Debbie Smith Report