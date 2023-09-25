State Budget allocates around $20 million to Surf City

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One beach town is receiving a large chunk of money thanks to the finalized state budget.

The Town of Surf City is receiving around $20 million that will go towards several town projects.

“Surf City is pleased to have seen the revealing of the state budget — and certainly appreciative of Sen. Jackson and Rep. Smith,” Surf City Town Manager, Kyle Breuer, said.

Among those projects, enhanced wastewater treatment capabilities and building an equalization basin that will allow water flow to be regulated throughout the town.

Town officials said that’s something essential for flood prone areas, such as Surf City. The budget also includes an allocation of $4 million that will to go towards Cape Fear Community College’s – Surf City Campus.

$200,000 will go towards the town’s police department.

“We as a town are always trying to prepare for and plan for the needs of the future. So, us being able to communicate those needs to our legislators certainly helps us,” Breuer said.

Mayor, Teresa Batts, said these funds will help to lessen the burden on Surf City taxpayers.

One resident is confident the money from the state budget will benefit the town. Stephen McArthur said he is most excited to hear that the police department is receiving extra funding.

“I’ve always believed in giving the police money. So, can’t go wrong there,” McArthur said.

Breuer said it’s still a work in progress. The town will work with the appropriate agencies to nail down the plans.