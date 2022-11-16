State funding aims to improve transportation routes across Cape Fear region

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The American Flood Coalition has been working with New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties since Hurricane Florence to find ways to ensure transportation arteries can withstand the impacts of natural disasters in the future.

On Tuesday, the coalition made an announcement in Leland that 350-million dollars have been approved in the two-year state budget to improve transportation routes.

“While flooding and natural disasters certainly remain a top concern here in North Carolina around the nation, and we have more work to do, it’s very much a new day in North Carolina,” said Tony McEwen, Carolinas Director of the American Flood Coalition.

Local leaders of New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties have pushed for flood resilience resources and policy improvements on behalf of their communities since 2018.

“The area is growing, the region is growing, there’s more people that are moving here, so we needed to do something to make certain that we were getting our fair share of money to help transportation initiatives that when roads are flooding, we can get people in and out,” said City of Wilmington Mayor, Bill Saffo.

This money will fund 5 of the 19 grants received by Southeastern North Carolina governments, and will benefit several municipalities in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties.

Among leaders at the Leland Town Hall to announce the funding were Leland’s Mayor, Brenda Bozeman, Mayor Bill Saffo of Wilmington, Mayor Jeff Winecoff and Commissioner Kimberly Sherwood of Boiling Spring Lakes, Mayor Eulis Willis of Navassa, and Commissioner Jackie Newton of Pender County.