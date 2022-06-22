State Highway Patrol searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run incident on US 117

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Just before 11:30 pm on Tuesday night, State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on US 117 near Porters Lane Rd in the Rocky Point community.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male pedestrian was walking on US 117 and was struck by a dark green passenger vehicle that was traveling south.

The suspect vehicle didn’t stop, and continued traveling south on US 117 into Rocky Point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender/Duplin State Highway Patrol office at 910-296-1311.