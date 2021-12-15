State offers reward for info on deadly Columbus County nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that the state is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information in a Chadbourn nightclub shooting that left three people dead and another hurt.

The reward will be given to anyone that provides info leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of De’onde Qwabe Xavier Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins, Jr., 26, Kameesha Dae’zuhnaka Powell, 20, and the assault of Ordashia Zhane McFadden, 22.

Chadbourn Police Department responded to a call at Bando nightclub located at 228 Broadway Road on July 3. When police arrived, Sadler and Jenkins Jr. were found shot dead. While on the scene, Chadbourn police officers were advised of more victims hurt were taken to Columbus Regional Medical Center. Powell died from her injuries at the hospital. McFadden survived her injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Chadbourn Police Department at (910) 654-4146 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.