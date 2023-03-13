Statewide ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign kicks off ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

North Carolina's St. Patrick'sholiday 'Booze It and Lose It' campaign kicked off today (Photo: File / NCDOT)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement agencies across North Carolina are reminding people not to test their luck heading into St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

From now until March 19th, the statewide ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign is in effect.

Law enforcement will increase patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads leading up to the holiday.



“St. Patrick’s Day is well established as a time for celebration, but people should do so responsibly,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol. Drinking and driving can be deadly. Have a plan to get home safely so you don’t risk seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”



During last year’s weeklong St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign, 225 motorists were killed or seriously injured in alcohol-related crashes on North Carolina roads.