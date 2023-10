Statewide Halloween ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign begins

A Booze It and Lose It campaign is running through Halloween (Photo: File / NCDOT)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement will be cracking down on drinking and driving through Halloween.

A statewide ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign kicked off Monday and runs through October 31st.

Law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and using checkpoints and saturation patrols as part of the campaign.

Drivers are reminded anyone charged with DWI can lose their license and pay thousands of dollars in court fees.