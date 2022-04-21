Stein: Progress being made on NC’s backlog of untested rape kits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said progress is being made in efforts to clear the state’s backlog of 16,000 untested rape kits.

At a Thursday news conference, Stein said more than three-fourths of kits that can be tested either have been tested or are in the process of being tested.

He said those results have led to 63 arrests connected to 91 assaults.

“That means that there are 91 victims or 91 Victim families that are experiencing some sense of closure some sense of relief in the knowledge that the system is working on their behalf,” Stein said.

The attorney general said despite that progress, it could still take a couple of years to clear the backlog because the labs are overwhelmed right now.

“Although we had a more pronounced problem with untested kits, we’re not unique. This is a situation where other states and other jurisdictions are also tackling so the national demand on these labs is immense,” Stein said.

Stein also talked about efforts to train 50 sexual assault nurse examiners, otherwise known as SANE nurses.

Those nurses are already in the middle of training, which should be completed by the end of the summer.