Stewardship Development of the Lower Cape Fear honors conservation efforts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A local development program recognized people and businesses involved with developmental projects that help lower negative impacts on the environment.

The Lower Cape Fear Stewardship Development Award Program honors event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The organization on, Friday, show-cased the winners during a luncheon at the “DREAMS” Center for Arts Education.

Honored were projects in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover that aimed to protect, conserve, improve the areas natural resources.

Anyone can incorporate good practices when it comes to development, according to the program’s chair – Dylan McDonnell.

“These practices are out there, it’s not specific to one site, or one type of development,” he said. “Even a homeowner can take some of these practices and utilize it on site, on their own house.”

McDonnell said folks in this area have a love for environmental conservation, and they should be recognized for their efforts.

“So, our overall goal is to honor and recognize the different development projects around the tri-county region that got the extra mile to develop with the environment in mind.”

McDonnell adds green building and eco-friendly site planning can be incorporated into almost ever development project.